Weather Forecast: Very Cold New Year's Eve

MISSOULA — Snow will come to an end this morning and some sunshine will peak through the clouds this afternoon. Very cold air remains in place with highs in the single digits and teens.

Make sure to prepare and dress very warm for what ever plans you have to celebrate the New Year tonight. Arctic air will be present across western Montana with temperatures around or below zero by midnight. Starting off Saturday temperatures will be below zero across western Montana. Some of our colder spots, Polebridge, Butte, Seeley Lake, Flathead Valley and Georgetown lake will be pushing 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

The weekend will be dry and chilly. Temperatures will be in the teens again Saturday. Valley inversions will keep many lower elevations colder than recently forecast Sunday with highs remaining mostly in the 20s to low 30s.

Next week is shaping up to be a very active week. Warmer and moist air will begin moving in from the Pacific Ocean. This will override the cold air in place and lead to an extended period of snow through most of next week. Snow amounts are still uncertain, however, this pattern setting up for warm moist air overrunning cold air is a very favorable pattern for significant accumulating snows in the mountains and valleys. Stay tuned through the weekend as details become more available.