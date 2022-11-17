Weather Forecast: Very cold temperatures tonight

MISSOULA - Clear skies and arctic air will lead to very cold overnight low temperatures tonight. Most areas will wake up Friday morning in the single digits or just below zero.

Higher elevation valleys such as Seeley Lake, Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake, and Butte could see temperatures in the teens or 20s below zero.

Overall expect clear and cold weather Friday and Saturday with highs in the 20s Friday and 20s to low 30s Saturday.

Next week we are still watching for an active but warmer weather pattern to set up.

This pattern looks to stick around through the week of Thanksgiving.

Under this pattern, valleys could experience snow, rain/snow, or freezing rain just depending on when the precipitation starts (morning, afternoon, evening) and what the temperatures are.

Mountains will see snow under this pattern with snow expected over mountain passes.

We'll bring more specific updates as we move through the next few days.

