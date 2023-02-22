Weather Forecast: Very cold to end the week

MISSOULA- Very cold air and gusty winds will stick around through Wednesday and Thursday.

This will lead to bitterly cold wind chill values for mornings and afternoons.

The coldest readings will be felt Thursday morning.

There is the potential for area valleys to see wind chill values of -30°.

The mountains could see wind chill values of -40° to -50°.

Cold temperatures stick around Friday with highs remaining mostly in the single digits and teens.

Temperatures slowly warm up by the weekend with highs in the 20s and 30s Saturday and mid to upper 30s Sunday.

