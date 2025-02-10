Weather Forecast: Very cold to start the week

MISSOULA — Very cold temperatures to start the week across Western Montana.

Highs will be in the teens with lows below zero through Wednesday.

Snow chances return to the forecast on Friday. It's still early to talk numbers, but widespread light snow does look to make a return Thursday night into Friday.

Warmer and wet weather from the Pacific moves in for the weekend. This set up usually brings moderate to heavy snow to the mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier region while valleys see a rain/snow mix.

This setup continues through the start of next week with highs running in the mid to upper 30s.

