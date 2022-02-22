Weather Forecast: Very cold Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA — Bitterly cold temperatures in place Tuesday with highs struggling to get out of the single digits. Factor in the gusty winds, and wind chill values will remain below zero throughout the day.

Tonight, as skies clear temperatures will quickly plunge. Lows waking up Wednesday morning will range from around -8° to -25° below zero. Once again, wind chills will make it feel even colder than this. Highs Wednesday afternoon will top out in the single digits and teens.

A weak system will bring light snow back to the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Just light accumulations are expected.

Temperatures remain cold Thursday and Friday, however, temperatures will slowly warm up. Highs will be in the low 20s Thursday and mid 20s to low 30s Friday.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the weekend with mid to upper 30s Saturday and 40s returning on Sunday.