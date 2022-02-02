Weather Forecast: Very cold Wednesday

MISSOULA — Dry, but very cold temperatures expected Wednesday behind the arctic front that moved through yesterday. Wind chill values this morning will range from 10 to 20 degrees below zero and even as low as 30 degrees below zero for the Flathead Valley and areas east towards the Divide. Expect highs this afternoon to top out only in the teens.

A quick moving system will bring another round of light snow to western Montana tonight into Thursday morning. Not a lot of snow is expected, generally 1" or less. However, the weather set up of very cold air meeting a more mild weather system could lead to higher amounts````````````````````````````````` for some locations.

Another weak system looks to bring another round of light snow to northwest Montana Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. This system could bring snow amounts of 1"-to-3" to northwest Montana.

After this, high pressure takes over for Sunday and continues through next week. This will lead to dry and milder temperatures. Also, valley inversions will once again become likely with fog making a return as well.