Weather Forecast: Very cold week ahead

MISSOULA — A few light snow showers or flurries will be possible across western Montana Monday. Snow won't accumulate to much with around a half inch possible through the day. High temperatures will top out only in the teens for most of western Montana. The "warm" spots will be low 20s through the Bitterroot Valley.

Clearing Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring the coldest temperatures of the season for many locations. Expect temperatures to be in the single digits and below zero for the Tuesday morning commute with highs only in the single digits and teens. By the afternoon, light snow will once again develop across western Montana with snow accumulations of around 1" possible in the valleys.

Widespread light snow coninues Wednesday with valley snow amounts reaching around 1". On Thursday a stronger system will bring a better chance for accumulating snow with 1"-to-3" possible in the valleys.

Cold temperatures stick around all week with highs only in the teens and low twenties through at least Saturday.