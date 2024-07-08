Weather Forecast: Very hot all week

MISSOULA — High pressure is here and the heat has followed.

Expect a very hot and dry week ahead as highs reach well into the 90s and 100s.

The hottest temperatures of the week move in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is when Western Montana will have the best chance to see widespread 100° degree readings across the region.

Temperatures will "cool" just a bit to end the week with highs ranging in the mid to upper 90s.

No break from the heat is expected this weekend and really even into next week as high temperatures continue to run in the mid and upper 90s.

