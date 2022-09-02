Weather Forecast: Very hot along with high fire danger this weekend

MISSOULA — A lot is happening this Labor Day Weekend and very hot temperatures remain the main talking point.

Highs will be pushing record highs Friday topping out in the low to mid-90s.

Saturday is looking even hotter with 100º possible in Missoula.

If Missoula hits this, it will be the latest 100º reading on record and the first time Missoula has ever hit 100º in September.

The one thing that may keep temperatures a bit cooler Saturday, will be a weak cold front moving through western Montana by the late afternoon and evening.

This front will bring increasing clouds and some light shower and thunderstorm opportunities to western Montana.

High fire danger will also be present Saturday as the front brings gusty winds of 25-to-30 mph to west-central and southwest Montana.

Fires will be able to spread and grow quickly under the hot, dry and breezy conditions.

Record high temperatures will be possible through at least Wednesday of next week with temperatures remaining in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Finally, models are pointing at a weather pattern change by Thursday of next week.

This pattern change will finally usher in more seasonal temperatures with highs topping out in the upper 60s and 70s.

