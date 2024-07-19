Weather Forecast: Very hot and smoky this weekend

MISSOULA — Hot and hazy this afternoon with temperatures generally in the mid to upper 90s.

The high pressure ridge will continue to strengthen into the weekend with two main outcomes possible.



Smoke remains light enough that temperatures range between 96-105 around western Montana valleys and 100-115 in the valleys of Idaho. Smoke thickens which keeps temperatures 5-10 degrees cooler than forecast.

Either way, I don't really see any great scenarios here!

Very hot and hazy conditions continue into next week with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s through Wednesday

Models are showing the ridge finally breaking down by the end of next week.

In fact, an early look at temperatures shows highs in the low to mid-80s by Friday of next week and continuing into the weekend.

