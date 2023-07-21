Weather Forecast: Very hot this weekend

MISSOULA - Hot temperatures are in the forecast for Friday and into the weekend.

Expect mid to upper 90s with even some low 100s Saturday and Sunday.

Models are again showing the chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for far Southwest Montana.

These do not look as widespread as yesterday, but still, gusty winds and lightning are the main concern.

Thunderstorms do look to return and be more widespread Sunday.

Again, most of these will be across southwest Montana with lightning strikes and new fires starts the main threat.

The ridge will begin to break down Monday of next week as a cold front moves through.

It will still be hot Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

As the cold front moves through later in the day, gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms could pop up.

Behind the front, Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the 80s.

Models still show gusty winds lingering Tuesday, around 20 mph to 30 mph.

