Weather Forecast: Very hot to start the weekend

MISSOULA — Building high pressure will allow temperatures to soar well into the 90s and 100s Friday and Saturday. Most of western Montana will see temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. The hottest locations will be across northwest Montana along the MT/ID border. A Heat Advisory has been issued for areas around Troy, Trout Creek, Libby, Plains and Thompson Falls where temperatures could range from 100 to 108 degrees.

A shift in our weather pattern will begin Sunday. A strong surge of Monsoon moisture will bring widespread rain showers and thunderstorms to western Montana.

Storms will be most widespread Sunday across west-central and southwest Montana. Showers and storms will then move north into northwest Montana Sunday night and Monday. Widespread rain is expected with some storms even producing heavy rain at times.

This change in the weather pattern looks to do a few things. First, usher in cooler temperatures through next week as highs will top out mostly in the 80s. It will also improve air quality, particularly for locations away from active wildfires.