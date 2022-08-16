Weather Forecast: Very hot weather this week

MISSOULA — A strong ridge of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature across the Northern Rockies giving way to another heat wave now through Sunday. High temperatures across the valleys of western Montana will range between 95-100 degrees with Wednesday and Thursday being the hottest days.

A push of Monsoon moisture will bring scattered thunderstorms back to the forecast Friday and Saturday. These will be most likely for southwest Montana and along the divide.

Looking at next week, hot weather is expected to continue with highs remaining in the 90s. Models are also showing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop for areas across western Montana. We'll keep our eye on this and bring updates as we move closer into next week.