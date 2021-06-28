Weather Forecast: Very hot week ahead

MISSOULA — Very little has changed to the forecast for the extremely hot temperatures this week. We should start breaking records Tuesday, which isn't to say that it won`'t be hot today. However, 2007 and 2015 were both very hot years that set the records high for today. For the rest of the week the records will be on par with 2007 and 2015.

The one thing we will be watching for the end of the week is the chance for thunderstorms to develop. Along with being hot, this air mass is quite moist, factor those two things together and thunderstorms will become a possibility. However, the timing, strength and location of these storms is still uncertain. These details will be ironed out in the coming days. In the mean time, stay cool, hydrated and safe during the extended heat wave.