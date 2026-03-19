Weather Forecast: Very warm end to the work week!

MISSOULA - Warmer temperatures associated with a large ridge of high pressure across the southwestern U.S. have made their way to the northern Rockies! Some areas of southwest & south central Montana have already experienced record highs ranging from the mid 60s to mid 70s, too! This unseasonably warm, dry and even windy weather through Friday will bring elevated fire weather concerns especially across southwest Montana.

Highs Friday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s in a cloudier, more showery northwest Montana and in the mid 60s to mid 70s the further south you go. Subsequently, more sunshine will be found the further south you go, as well.

An Avalanche Warning is in place for several ranges in northwest Montana into Saturday morning due to recent warmth and rain.

Erin Yost

A cold front will move through on Saturday putting an end to our well-above average temps. It will bring in more seasonable highs in the low to mid 50s with widespread scattered showers - overall, pretty minimal impacts.

As of now, Sunday looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

Monday look dry, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next system moving in from the northwest on Tuesday.