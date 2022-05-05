Weather Forecast: Warm and active weather Thursday

MISSOULA — Thursday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week, however, a cold front will bring quick changes for the weekend.

Models are showing areas along the Montana/Idaho border starting to see rain showers develop as early as Thursday morning for northwest Montana (Libby, Troy, Eureka, Yaak). All other locations across northwest Montana will see scattered rain showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

West-central and southwest Montana will experience a warm and breezy day. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s with winds gusting 25-35 mph by the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will then develop for these locations by the evening.

Temperatures will drop about 10-15 degrees on Friday with scattered rain showers and breezy winds sticking around through the day.

Highs will only be in the 40s to low 50s through the weekend. Valley rain and mountain snow will be most widespread Saturday with just a few scattered showers expected Sunday.

Cooler temperatures and active weather sticks around through the beginning of next week with highs remaining in the 50s.