Weather Forecast: Warm and breezy Monday

MISSOULA — Expect another warm day Monday with temperatures approaching record highs by the afternoon. Breezy winds are expected as well with gusts around 25-35 mph.

A strong cold front tonight will bring a round of rain and snow showers to western Montana. The winds will pick up along the front with gusts of 50-60 mph possible in the mountains and 40-50 mph in the valleys. High Wind Warnings have been issued for all of western Montana tonight - Tuesday morning.

Breezy winds along with scattered snow showers will linger through out the day Tuesday. Accumulating snow of a few inches will be possible in the mountains with even some light snow accumulations possible in the valleys. High temperatures will top out only in the 30s Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be dry and cool with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s.

Our next system then looks to move in Friday with light mountain snow along with valley rain/snow.

