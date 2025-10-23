Weather Forecast: Warm and dry end to the week; weekend system still on tap

MISSOULA — Expect increasing clouds on Friday with mild temperatures ahead of our next approaching system.

We’ll likely top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s across western Montana when we should be around 50° this time of year!

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 10.23.25

Our next system is still on track to move in by Saturday morning with gusty winds possible throughout the day — especially in the mountains and across Southwest Montana, where gusts in the 25 mph to 35mph range are likely. Expect multiple waves of moisture through Monday with mainly mountain snow and valley rain.

Snow levels look to drop to 6,000’ - 7,000’ Saturday with most precipitation focused on the Montana/Idaho border, where 0.50” - 1” of liquid equivalent is likely by Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s. A rumble or two of thunder can't be ruled out either!

Snow levels will drop further to around 4,000’ in Northwest Montana and 4,500’-5,000’ south of Flathead Lake on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. A few inches of snow are likely for Lolo, Lookout, Lost Trail and Marias passes.

If we see any valley snow, it’ll be during the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday as even cooler air moves in (snow levels down to 3,000’), but I’m not expecting valley impacts. Highs on Monday look to be in the low 40s.

The unsettled, showery pattern may continue through mid-week before another potential frontal system arrives. Stay tuned!

