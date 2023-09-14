Weather Forecast: Warm and dry into the weekend

MISSOULA - High pressure over head will lead to cool mornings followed by very mild afternoons.

Frost will again be possible in our higher elevation valleys on Friday morning.

Even the Bitterroot Valley could see lows drop into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning.

However, temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 70s and 80s by the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s with sunshine through the weekend.

Models are showing a weather pattern shift for next week with temperatures dropping into the 60s by Wednesday along with scattered rain showers.

