Weather Forecast: Warm and dry this week

MISSOULA — Looking at some nice weather for the first full day of summer. Temperatures will range in the low to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer Tuesday topping out in the 80s to low 90s. Isolated thunderstorms will develop in southwest Montana Tuesday afternoon and evening. The rest of western Montana looks to stay dry.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry and warm with the exception to some shower and thunderstorm chances Wednesday afternoon and evening in the Glacier National Park region. High temperatures will continue to run about 10 degrees above average topping out in the low to upper 80s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, we are looking at the potential for some very hot temperatures. Right now, models are showing highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s Saturday and mid to upper 90s with 100s possible in many areas Sunday. We'll continue to watch this and see how this progress through the week.