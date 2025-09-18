Weather Forecast: Warm and dry to end the week

MISSOULA - High pressure continues to control the weather pattern Thursday with above average highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and loads of sunshine!

Weather Forecast: 9.18.25

A weak disturbance will begin to flatten the ridge on Friday afternoon with a few more clouds across Southwest Montana and an isolated threat for late-day thunderstorms. Highs will still be in record high territory for some folks.

Erin Yost

Saturday should showcase mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s... perfect Griz Game Day weather!

Another slightly stronger disturbance will usher in cooler temps in the upper 60s to low 70s for Sunday, with a greater chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm and breezy afternoon winds.

As of now, more ridging is likely to kick off next week with above-average highs and drier conditions building back in.

