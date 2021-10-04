Weather Forecast: Warm and dry to start the week

MISSOULA — Temperatures will continue to warm and run above average to start the week. Highs will top out in the 70s to low 80s on both Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

An overall change to a cooler and wetter weather pattern will set up for the end of the week as a cold front approaches.

The cold front will drop temperatures into the 60s Wednesday. Expect mostly dry weather Wednesday with just a few showers possible in the mountains.

Temperatures will cool into the 50s by Thursday with highs remaining in the 50s through the weekend. Scattered rain showers and high mountain snow will also be possible during this time.

Taking a quick look at the extended forecast. An even more noticeable change looks to develop by the start of next week. Right now, models have a much cooler air mass dropping highs into the 40s by next Monday. Mountain snow dropping to pass level and even mixing with rain in the valleys is not out of the question. This is something we will continue to monitor and update as more information becomes available moving through the week.