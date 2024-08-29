Weather Forecast: Warm and dry weather ahead for Western Montana

MISSOULA — The month of August has been... well interesting to say the least!

Strong thunderstorms through most of the month with hail, strong winds and heavy rain, and then to top it all off we got some snow yesterday.

Now, after all this, we end the month quiet, sunny and warm. Highs Friday will be in the 80s then warm into the 80s and low 90s through the Labor Day weekend.

One thing you may notice is some smoky and hazy skies from area wildfires.

Another cold front (not nearly as strong as the one we saw this week) will move through Monday night into Tuesday.

This will cool temperatures into the 70s and low 80s by next Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms returning as well.

