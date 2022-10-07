Weather Forecast: Warm and dry weather through the weekend

MISSOULA - Warm, sunny and dry weather continues into the weekend and through at least Monday of next week.

The change we've been mentioning all week is still on track, however, it doesn't look to be as cold or wet.

Temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid-60s Wednesday.

A few scattered showers will be possible Tuesday as well, however, only light rain is expected.

The chance for the first frost of the season is still possible for much of western Montana Wednesday and Thursday morning of next week.

Just keep this in mind for those with outdoor plants.

High pressure looks to quickly return bringing more sunshine and warm weather to end next week and through the upcoming weekend.

