Weather Forecast: Warm and dry week ahead

MISSOULA — High pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the rest of the week with dry conditions and highs on the rise… like, way up there in record high territory!

Weather Forecast: 2.3.26

Look for mid 40s to upper 50s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine.

Valley inversions may develop (especially for Northwest Montana), with the lower end of the temp range found there. There will also be a good chance of morning fog/low stratus development.

As of now, the ridge looks to break down by late weekend with cooler temps (still a touch above average) and precipitation back in the forecast.

