MISSOULA — Sunny skies and nice temperatures Friday with highs in the 70s.

Temperatures continue to warm Saturday and Sunday with highs warming into the mid 70s and low 80s.

After another warm day Monday, a change to a more cool and unsettled weather pattern will set up by Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will fall into 60s Tuesday then 50s to low 60s Wednesday. Rain chances will also return by Tuesday as well.