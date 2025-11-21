Weather Forecast: Warm and dry weekend; big cold front Monday

MISSOULA — A mostly dry westerly flow will keep the northern Rockies pretty quiet this weekend while highs continue to run a good 10°+ above average.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 11.21.25

Patchy morning fog is possible with an otherwise partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday and Sunday. Highs will range from the low 40s to the low 50s.

The expected cold front Sunday night/Monday still looks to bring gusty winds, cooler temperatures and some light snow at mountain pass level.

Westerly wind gusts will likely approach 30 mph to 40 mph for the valleys.

Light snow accumulations will be possible by Monday night/Tuesday morning:



Marias Pass: 2” - 5”

Lookout Pass: 1” - 4”

Lolo Pass: 1” - 3”

Lost Trail, Homestake & MacDonald Pass: Trace - 1”

Highs will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s on Monday, but drop into the mid 30s for Tuesday & Wednesday.

Behind the exiting system, we’ll remain in a northwesterly flow, which can be conducive to scattered precipitation. That being said, our temps will be cold enough (& snow levels low enough) for light valley snow.

We’ll keep you posted as this is obviously a busy travel time and things are evolving!

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: