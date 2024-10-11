Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Warm and hazy for Homecoming weekend

Homecoming Game
Lewis
Homecoming Game
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Not a bad Friday for us with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

High pressure builds through the weekend with temperatures running in the 70s.

This trend will continue through Tuesday of next week.

Smoky and hazy skies will continue to impact west-central and southwest Montana as well.

Models are showing a pattern change by around Thursday of next week.

Right now, temperatures look to drop into the 40s and low 50s with valley rain and mountain snow.

We'll continue to update this moving forward.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader