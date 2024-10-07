Weather Forecast: Warm and hazy to start the week

MISSOULA — High pressure is leading to sunny, warm and hazy weather through mid week.

Highs will be running around 10-15 degrees above normal during this time.

Gusty winds with last week's weather systems aloud fires to become active, especially in Idaho. This is where the majority of our smoke is coming from and will continue to impact us through this week.

An air quality alert is in place for the Bitterroot Valley, Seeley Lake Region along with Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake, Deer Lodge and Butte where air quality could become unhealthy.

A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures by Thursday and Friday. Even with this, temperatures will be running slightly above normal topping out in the mid 60s and low 70s.