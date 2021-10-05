Weather Forecast: Warm and hazy Tuesday

MISSOULA — Another warm and sunny fall day is expected Tuesday with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Unfortunately, warm southerly winds will bring a return of some smoke and haze by the afternoon.

A mostly dry cold front moves through Wednesday, this will clear the smoke and drop temperatures to seasonal averages with highs in the 60s. A few very light showers will be possible with this front, however, they will have very low coverage with very little amounts.

Behind the front highs drop into the 50s to low 60s Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers will develop on Thursday as well with most of these showers developing in southwest Montana. Drier conditions expected the further north you go.

A nice fall day is expected Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered showers will make a return to the forecast Sunday in front of our next system. Although details are still coming together, the system moving in for next Monday and Tuesday is shaping up to be much cooler. Mountain snow will be likely with even a rain/snow mix possible in valley locations. High temperatures look to fall into the 40s with lows in the 20s by next week. We'll keep you updated on this as details continue to come together.

