Weather Forecast: Warm and hazy weather continues

MISSOULA — It will be warm, dry and hazy for our Tuesday as highs top out in the mid to upper 70s.

The most widespread smoke and haze will be across southwest Montana as wildfire smoke from regional fires continues to impact the region.

Highs will again be in the 70s Wednesday with increasing winds by the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches the region. Expect gusts around 20 mph to 30 mph.

Behind the front temperatures drop slightly for Thursday topping out mostly in the 60s.

High pressure quickly returns with 70s back in the forecast Friday into the weekend.

