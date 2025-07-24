Weather Forecast: Warm and ry Friday, Thunderstorms return for the weekend

MISSOULA — Sunshine and warm temperatures for your Thursday and Friday. Highs will be right around seasonal normal for this time of year topping out in the 80s and low 90s.

For the weekend, temperatures stay steady in the mid to upper 80s.

Confidence is growing for afternoon and evening thunderstorms to develop on both Saturday and Sunday. These storms will primarily impact southwest Montana. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail possible.

Temperatures remain in the 80s to low 90s into the start of next week.

Thunderstorm opportunities remain in the forecast into next week and once again, primarily impacting Southwest Montana.