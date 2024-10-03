Weather Forecast: Warm and windy Friday

MISSOULA — Sunshine and pleasant temperatures for our Thursday as highs top out in the 60s.

Unfortunately, due to our dry and breezy weather the Daly-Railroad Fire burning near Darby has become active in the last several days. You may start to see some hazy skies in west-central and southwest Montana today and tomorrow.

Friday will start out warm and sunny with highs running 15° to 20° above normal for this time of year. Widespread 70s and 80s will be possible.

However, a strong cold front will allow the winds to quickly pick up by the afternoon and evening. Gusts between 40 mph and 50 mph will be possible west of the Divide and 50 mph to 60 mph east of the Divide.

By Friday evening scattered rain showers will pop up as the front moves through the region.

Rain showers will move out late Friday night leading to a sunny and dry weekend. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday then upper 60s and 70s by Sunday.

High pressure remains in place through the middle of next week as temperatures remain in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

