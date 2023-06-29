Weather Forecast: Warm, dry and breezy this weekend

MISSOULA - High pressure is building, and this means we have some drier and warmer weather on the way.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s Thursday then 80s and 90s Friday - Sunday.

Now with that being said, there are still a few weather impacts that will be present this weekend.



Although drier, scattered showers and storms will still be possible Thursday and Friday. These will be most likely in the mountains. So, if heading into the mountains, still prepare for some thunderstorms. Breezy winds are now looking likely Saturday and Sunday. Gusts around 25-30 mph will be enough to create choppy lake conditions, especially along Flathead Lake. Keep this in mind for those heading to the water.

Looking at Monday and Tuesday of next week, a low pressure system will move north of us through Canada.

This will bring cooler temperatures along with the chance of showers to Northwest Montana.

These showers look most likely in and around Glacier National Park. if you have plans to spend the 4th of July in the Park, be prepared for cooler temperatures and rain showers.

Other than this, most areas will be dry over the 4th of July with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

