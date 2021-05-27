Weather Forecast: Warm, dry and breezy Thursday

MISSOULA — Put together the clearing skies overnight along with recent precipitation and you have all the ingredients for some valley fog. This will be possible Thursday morning for western Montana. Once the fog clears, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs warming into the 70s by the afternoon.

Expect some breezy afternoon winds to pick up, especially across northwest Montana with gusts around 20-25 mph.

A cold front will bring scattered rain showers back to the forecast Thursday evening. These showers will be light with not much precipitation expected.

High temperatures Friday will top out only in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few scattered showers and breezy winds will remain in the forecast. Showers will be most widespread across northwest Montana with drier conditions in southwest Montana.

The Memorial Day Weekend is shaping up to be very nice. A few isolated showers could develop Saturday afternoon as the last of our active weather leaves the region. Other than that expect sunshine with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s Saturday and low to upper 70s Sunday.

Even warmer air will move in for next week with highs in the 80s starting Monday.