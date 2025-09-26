Weather Forecast: Warm, dry & likely hazy weekend ahead

MISSOULA — Up and down, up and down…

Expect cooler highs in the 70s today behind a dry, cold frontal passage. We’ll also see breezy conditions at times with mostly sunny/hazy skies.

By Saturday & Sunday, highs will moderate as high pressure briefly restrengthens. Average readings should be in the upper 60s, but many will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s along with ample sunshine.

Erin Yost

Our ridge will shift beginning Monday with a southwesterly flow developing. Late season monsoonal moisture looks to bubble up, allowing for an isolated thunderstorm or two (the air might be pretty dry, so we’ll see if we can get some development). Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Models are featuring a Pacific system impacting the northern Rockies Tuesday through Thursday of next week with scattered showers and highs in the 60s.

Weak ridging is possible once again next weekend with drier and slightly warmer conditions.

