MISSOULA — Temperatures continue to run 8-12 degrees above seasonal normal through the end of next week. This means highs in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 30s and 40s. Normals are in the mid to upper 50s.

Those that are looking for more seasonal weather, a pattern change is now showing up on many model runs starting the week of October 23. This pattern change doesn't look like anything special, however, it will drop highs into the 50s with valley rain and some mountain snow possible as well.