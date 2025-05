MISSOULA — Memorial Day Weekend is here and right on cue, fantastic weather is setting up!

Highs will be in the 60s today, 70s Saturday, and 80s Sunday and Monday.

The only thing that could come up this weekend, will be a few isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

Other than that, expect sunny skies and warm weather.

This trend continues right on through next week with highs remaining in the 70s and 80s.