Weather Forecast: Warm Monday, showers return Tuesday

MISSOULA — Most of western Montana will see sunny and warm conditions Monday with highs in the 70s to low 80s. The one exception will be far northwest Montana along the Idaho border. Areas like, Troy, Libby Eureka and Trout Creek will see increasing clouds with some scattered rain showers by the afternoon.

These showers are in front of our next system that will bring valley rain, mountain snow and cooler temperatures Tuesday. All of western Montana will see scattered rain showers, however, right now, models are showing the most widespread rain and mountain snow across west-central and southwest Montana. High temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s Tuesday.

Rain and mountain snow moves out Wednesday with cooler temperatures sticking around. Expect highs in the 50s to low 60s.

High pressure will slowly build back in for the end of the week and weekend. Highs return to the 60s and low 70s Thursday and Friday with upper 60s to mid 70s by the weekend.