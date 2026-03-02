Weather Forecast: Warm & pleasant start to the week, changes Wednesday

Missoula - High pressure in the region will keep things dry and quite sunny running into Tuesday... perfect timing as a total lunar eclipse is set to peak between roughly 4am & 5am Tuesday!

Look for increasing clouds by late in the day with highs topping out in the 50s... some even pushing the low 60s!

A Pacific trough of low pressure will usher in mountain snow and valley rain Wednesday with high dropping into the mid 40s to around 50°. An associated cold front looks to move through western Montana by Thursday morning. If it moves through quicker, a slushy morning commute is very likely, but if slower, we'll see mainly rain with a few flakes just mixing in. Regardless, it will be a breezy day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winter weather highlights may be issued by the National Weather Service for minor to moderate pass level travel impacts.

It looks like we'll see a brief lull Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s... back to active weather late this weekend.