Weather Forecast: Warm start to the weekend, but a pattern change looms

MISSOULA — High pressure will hang on to kick off the weekend, but a pattern change looms for the Sunday/Monday timeframe!

Expect low clouds/fog once again for northwest Montana’s valleys to start Saturday, with partly cloudy skies otherwise areawide. Highs will range from the mid 40s in inverted valleys to the mid 50s elsewhere.

By Sunday morning, precipitation will begin to creep into northwest Montana and spread eastward throughout the day. Highs will range from the low 40s to around 50° ahead of an associated cold front, allowing for mountain snow and valley rain.

Snow levels should drop to valley floors overnight/Monday morning with a rain/snow mix likely throughout Monday with highs now in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will also be breezy at times.

As of now, little to no accumulation is likely, but valleys of northwest Montana stand the best chance of seeing anything. Mountain passes could pick up 2”-6” of snow, with the highest end at Marias Pass. Higher terrain in the Bitterroots and Missions could see 6”-12”.

Showers look to quickly diminish by Tuesday morning with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Right now, midweek looks dry, but at least those highs will be a lot closer to average.

