Weather Forecast: Warm temperatures Monday

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be very mild Monday with highs running around 10 degrees above season normal. Expect some sunshine during the morning with increasing cloud cover during the afternoon. A few light showers could even develop by late afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches.

This cold front will drop temperatures into the 50s and bring a return to rain showers and breezy winds by Tuesday afternoon. Winds could gust around 25-35 mph.

Wednesday will be a dry but cool day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our next weather system looks to move in by Thursday and Friday. This system will bring scattered mountain snow and valley rain or a rain/snow mix. These showers will start Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s Thursday and upper 40s to low 50s Friday.