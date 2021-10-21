Weather Forecast: Warm temperatures to end the week

MISSOULA — Looking at another mild and nice fall day Thursday with temperatures in the 60s. Expect some clouds during the morning with clearing skies and sunshine by the afternoon.

Clouds will increase as a cold front approaches Friday, however, temperatures will still be warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few light rain showers could form Friday afternoon but for the most part things will remain dry.

The previously mentioned cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday morning. This front will bring widespread rain showers to western Montana during this time.

Behind the cold front cooler temperatures will set up for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. Off and on light rain showers will be possible through the weekend as well, however, only light rain is expected.

A stronger system bringing more widespread valley rain and mountain snow sets up Monday - Wednesday of next week. This "atmospheric river" from the Pacific Ocean will have the chance to bring moderate to heavy snow in the mountains. While it is still too early to forecast exact snow amounts, confidence is certainly increasing that the Monday-Wednesday period next week could bring considerable snowfall to the mountainous terrain. We'll continue to update this as we move through the next few days.

