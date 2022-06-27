Weather Forecast: Warm temperatures to start the week

MISSOULA — High pressure will continue to build leading to sunshine and hot temperatures Monday with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

It will be just as hot Tuesday, however, an approaching cold front will bring gusty winds around 20-25 mph and more cloud cover by the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could also develop during the afternoon as the front approaches. For us west of the divide, just a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible primarily along the Canadian border and in southwest Montana. Most of the storms however, will occur along and east of the divide.

Behind the front we're looking at dry but cooler weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s Wednesday and 70s to low 80s Thursday.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm by the weekend with highs back in the 80s and low 90s by Saturday.