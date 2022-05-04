Weather Forecast: Warm temps Wednesday and Thursday

MISSOULA — Warm weather is expected today throughout the Northern Rockies, with afternoon temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs today will be around 5 to 8 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Thursday will be another warm day, if not warmer than today. However, expect gusty winds to develop by the afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. Keep this in mind if you plan to be out on area lakes tomorrow afternoon with choppy lake conditions expected.

Showers will develop by late afternoon and evening Thursday with some thunderstorms possible as well. Expect these showers to continue overnight Thursday into Friday.

Cooler temperatures will move in Friday and continue through the weekend, as a series of low pressure systems move over the area. Breezy westerly winds will also continue over the area, with choppy conditions expected to remain for area lakes. This active weather pattern will bring beneficial precipitation to the Northern Rockies through the beginning of next week.