Weather Forecast: Warm through Thursday with changes by the weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure sets up Tuesday through Thursday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Things begin to change on Friday as a low pressure and cold front approaches. Expect high temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with widespread rain showers and thunderstorms.

Behind the cold front, much cooler weather sets up for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s both Saturday and Sunday, with rain showers as well.

For those with plans to head to the mountains this weekend, there will be a chance for some mountain snow to set up as the cooler air moves in.

This would impact Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park which just opened for the season this week.

More details to come on this as we move through the week.

