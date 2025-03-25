Weather Forecast: Warm through Wednesday with a few thunderstorms

MISSOULA — High pressure brings a quick warm-up Tuesday and Wednesday.

The highs will be in the 60s Tuesday then upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday.

Some record highs will be possible on Wednesday:

Forecast Record

Missoula: 69° 72°

Kalispell: 67° 66°

As a low pressure system approaches the West Coast, moisture out in from of this low could reach Western Montana Wednesday night.

As it interacts with the mild air in place, a few thunderstorms could develop into early Thursday morning.

Temperatures remain mild Thursday with highs again in the 60s.

Temps will then fall back into the upper 40s to low 50s Friday into the weekend with off-and-on rain and snow showers.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: