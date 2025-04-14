Weather Forecast: Warm Tuesday, rain and snow returns Wednesday

MISSOULA — Beautiful weather across western Montana for your Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

High pressure continues Tuesday as temperatures reach the 60s and low 70s.

Watch the forecast:

Warm Tuesday, rain and snow returns Wednesday

Changes start Wednesday as a cold front tracks from north to south.

Mountain snow along with valley rain/snow starts in Northwest Montana Wednesday morning before moving south into west-central and Southwest Montana Wednesday night.

Snow amounts of 3"-to-7" will be possible over Marias, Rogers and MacDonald passes by Thursday morning.

Snow of 1"-to-2" could fall around Seeley Lake, Swan Lake, the Glacier Region, Philipsburg and Butte.

A light dusting will be possible for other valley locations.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: