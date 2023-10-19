Weather Forecast: Warm weather continues through Saturday

MISSOULA — High pressure is building and not going anywhere through the start of the weekend.

Expect sunshine along with upper 60s and 70s through Saturday.

Starting Sunday and continuing into next week, models are showing the ridge breaking down with cooler and active weather moving back in.

Temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday, low to mid-50s Monday then upper 40s to low 50s Tuesday.

Expect rain showers to develop each day.

Right now, the coldest air looks to move in Wednesday and continue into Friday.

This will drop highs into the upper 30s to upper 40s with lows in the 20s.

Snow showers will also develop Tuesday into Wednesday with valleys having the chance to see snow as well.

