MISSOULA — We are looking at a beautiful Thursday with sunny skies and high temperatures mostly in the 70s.

A very weak system will bring an increase in clouds on Friday. Other than that, expect another nice day with highs again in the 70s.

Warmer weather quickly builds into the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday, then upper 80s to low 90s Sunday.

Hot weather continues with 80s and 90s through next Tuesday.

